Essentia (ESS) Price Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Essentia has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $276,291.94 and $8,487.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

