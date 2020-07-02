Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $667.26 million and approximately $449.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00062114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Coinhub, EXX and BTC Markets.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.11 or 0.02502357 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, QBTC, Gatehub, Liquid, Bittrex, CoinBene, Indodax, C-CEX, Cryptomate, CoinTiger, OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX, BCEX, CoinEx, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Coinut, EXX, Exrates, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, BTC Markets, Bit-Z, Upbit, ABCC, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Coinhub, FCoin, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, OKCoin International, Exmo, Binance, Korbit, BigONE, CoinExchange, Koineks, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, C2CX, Poloniex, CPDAX, RightBTC, HBUS, Coinbase Pro, Coinone, Instant Bitex, BitForex, Ovis, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, LBank, BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Gate.io and Kraken. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

