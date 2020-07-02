EtherSportz Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. EtherSportz has a market capitalization of $128,578.11 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.53 or 0.04848622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

EtherSportz is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 2,709,110 tokens. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com . The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherSportz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

