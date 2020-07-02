Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.09. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.45.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.96. 853,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,893. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,609 shares of company stock worth $1,908,327. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.