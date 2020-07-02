F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 2,268,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,004. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

