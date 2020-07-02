FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $784,088.64 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FDS traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.89. 226,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,402. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $343.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

