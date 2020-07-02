Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.69 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Shares of FNMA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 3,302,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,521. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.09. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

