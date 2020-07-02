Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,766. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after acquiring an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 47,231 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 236,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

