Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Trading Down 0.5%

Filo Mining Corp (CVE:FIL) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96, 16,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Filo Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.68.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.