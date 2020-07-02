Financial Analysis: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) and BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get I-Mab alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for I-Mab and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00

I-Mab currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.02%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioCardia is more favorable than I-Mab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and BioCardia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab N/A N/A N/A ($16.99) -2.41 BioCardia $630,000.00 25.54 -$13.99 million N/A N/A

I-Mab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Summary

I-Mab beats BioCardia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase. The company is also developing allosteric-EGFR mutation inhibitors; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.