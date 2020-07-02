Financial Survey: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) vs. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.31% 17.35% 1.70% Customers Bancorp 13.05% 10.38% 0.71%

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Customers Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 1.08 $5.72 billion $0.71 5.55 Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 0.65 $79.33 million $2.25 5.03

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 4 0 2.67 Customers Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.94%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Customers Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

