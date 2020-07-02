Fire Lotto Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $73,548.81 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

