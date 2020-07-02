First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.37 Million

Analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report sales of $44.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported sales of $44.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $186.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $182.53 million, with estimates ranging from $181.10 million to $184.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,294. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.