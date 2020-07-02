First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

FLIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

FLIC stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,272. First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $35,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

