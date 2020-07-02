Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Flash has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.