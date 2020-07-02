Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Shares Down 4.4%

Fletcher King plc (LON:FLK) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40), 39,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,032% from the average session volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.13.

About Fletcher King (LON:FLK)

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, and ratings. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

