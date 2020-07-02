Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $2,557,338.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,362. Fortive has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

