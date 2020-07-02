Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 1,851,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,849. FOX has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,404,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $6,370,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

