Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 287,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,589,000.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $133,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock worth $164,131 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

