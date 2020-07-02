Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.79

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 1444521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

