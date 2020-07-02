GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 79,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.91.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

