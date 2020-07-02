GameCredits Market Cap Tops $6.15 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $98,762.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00452300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003425 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

