GAPS (GAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $495,537.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $495,537.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAPS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029278 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,260.94 or 1.00316778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001043 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00140303 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

