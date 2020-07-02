GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. 12,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,305. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.93. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

