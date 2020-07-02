Genaro Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.15 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin, BigONE and HitBTC. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.04921365 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002777 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,051,358 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Bibox, BigONE, Allcoin and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

