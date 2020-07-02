Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Volume Hits $3.85 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, OKEx and Huobi. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.71 or 0.04879897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,051,358 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, OKEx, Allcoin, CoinMex, Gate.io, Huobi, DigiFinex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.