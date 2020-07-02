Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $137.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 959,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,285 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

