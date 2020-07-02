GenesisX Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $19,443.93 and approximately $17.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,540,238 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

