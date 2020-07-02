Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of GOGO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,730. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.44 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 22,610 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

