Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

GSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 757,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,992. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 129,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

