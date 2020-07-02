Graft (GRFT) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Graft has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $163,731.94 and $237.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00698874 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 762.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

