Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Receives $1.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mackie lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GTE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 2,146,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,722. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

