Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00478731 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026498 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074112 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009938 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006336 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003050 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000415 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 685.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002843 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

