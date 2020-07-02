Graphene 3D Lab (CVE:GGG) Shares Down 14.3%

Graphene 3D Lab Inc (CVE:GGG) shares traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 39,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 389,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Graphene 3D Lab Company Profile (CVE:GGG)

Graphene 3D Lab Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

