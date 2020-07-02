Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

GPK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 1,751,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,975. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

