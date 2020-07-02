Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 380,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,412. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $743.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $623.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $32,565.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

