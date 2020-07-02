Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GO. Nomura initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

GO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,645,963 shares of company stock worth $579,471,221.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

