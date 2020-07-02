Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,823. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Guess? by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

