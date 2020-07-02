HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of HONE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 135,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $483.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 656,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.