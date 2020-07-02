Harold Hamm Purchases 967,954 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Chairman Harold Hamm bought 967,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,496,943.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Harold Hamm bought 1,133,674 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,272,458.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Harold Hamm bought 1,300,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Harold Hamm bought 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,116,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.42. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

