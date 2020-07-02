HashCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,628.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $314,100.45 and approximately $10,628.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.65 or 0.04816502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002434 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.