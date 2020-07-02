HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $212,700.00.

FUL traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 377,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81. HB Fuller Co has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.43%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

