HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

NYSE:FUL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,299. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HB Fuller by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

