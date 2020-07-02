HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. 3,796,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,402. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,424,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,133,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,989,000 after acquiring an additional 257,707 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 306.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

