Head to Head Analysis: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LTC Properties and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 4 2 2 0 1.75 Cedar Realty Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

LTC Properties currently has a consensus price target of $35.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LTC Properties and Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $185.30 million 8.20 $80.53 million $3.08 12.58 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.61 $1.08 million $0.45 2.20

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. LTC Properties pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 66.42% 15.60% 8.18% Cedar Realty Trust -2.71% -1.14% -0.33%

Summary

LTC Properties beats Cedar Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

