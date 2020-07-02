Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 1,911,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.57. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

See Also: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.