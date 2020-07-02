HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Cap of $54,546.35

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $54,546.35 and approximately $68.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

