Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82. Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

