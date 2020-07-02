Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.63 Million

Brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $185.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $184.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $750.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.10 million to $758.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $750.79 million, with estimates ranging from $708.70 million to $774.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIW shares. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

HIW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 573,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

