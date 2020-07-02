Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 700.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $60,156,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 680.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 890,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,867. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

